Heartland Votes
Vienna, Ill. superintendent previews upcoming school year

Vienna High School Superintendent Josh Stafford previews 2022-2023 school year
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland high school puts an emphasis on connecting students to a career.

Vienna Superintendent Josh Stafford said it’s an initiative the school will start in the upcoming school year.

Stafford explained the new opportunity.

“To be very honest, we’ve just not done an excellent job for career connections for our students and that’s one of our initiatives in the coming year,” he said. “So, for example, all of our students will have a high quality, teacher-reviewed resume by the end of their junior year. All of our students will have at least three letters of recommendation in their career portfolio. All of our students will be doing career entry surveys and be connected to career coaches. So that’s a huge initiative we’re very excited about.”

Stafford also talked about school safety, and how the district has dealt with COVID-19 the last two years.

