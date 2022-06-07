Some southern Ill. nursing homes cited for violations

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois nursing homes were cited and fined for violations.

The Illinois Department of Public Health posted its 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website on Tuesday, June 7. The report contains more information about each of the violations.

According to a release from IDPH, the facilities listed were cited with type “AA” or “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January and March of 2022.

They said an “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted.

The following facilities were cited for an “AA” violation:

Bria of Forest Edge , a 218-bed skilled care facility at 8001 S. Western Ave. in Chicago, was fined $50,000 for failing to provide safety intervention and supervision for two patients. a 218-bed skilled care facility at 8001 S. Western Ave. in Chicago, was fined $50,000 for failing to provide safety intervention and supervision for two patients.

Heartland of Galesburg , a 60-bed skilled care facility at 280 E. Losey St. in McLeansboro, was fined $50,000 for failing to identify and assess the medical justification for catheter use and a failing to identify and monitor symptoms of a urinary tract infection. a 60-bed skilled care facility at 280 E. Losey St. in McLeansboro, was fined $50,000 for failing to identify and assess the medical justification for catheter use and a failing to identify and monitor symptoms of a urinary tract infection.

Hillsboro Rehab & HCC , a 121-bed skilled care facility at 1300 E. Tremont St. in Hillsboro, was fined $25,000 for failing to implement infection control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. a 121-bed skilled care facility at 1300 E. Tremont St. in Hillsboro, was fined $25,000 for failing to implement infection control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

New Athens Home for the Aged , a 37-bed skilled care facility at 203 South Johnson St. in New Athens, was fined $50,000 for failing to implement infection control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. a 37-bed skilled care facility at 203 South Johnson St. in New Athens, was fined $50,000 for failing to implement infection control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Richland Nursing & Rehab , 157-bed skilled care facility at 900 E. Scott St. in Olney, was fined $50,000 for failing to provide supervision during meal service to a resident with dementia. 157-bed skilled care facility at 900 E. Scott St. in Olney, was fined $50,000 for failing to provide supervision during meal service to a resident with dementia.

The following facilities were cited for an “A” violation:

