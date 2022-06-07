Semi rollover crash blocks I-55 southbound in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A semi rollover crash is blocking both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, both southbound I-55 lanes are closed past the Benton exit 80

The sheriff’s office said the driver was not hurt in the crash and I-55 needed to be closed in order to get the semi upright.

Traffic is being diverted at the Benton exit.

The closure is expected to last 30 to 45 minutes, as of 4:30 a.m.

Drivers can avoid the are by taking Highway H or Highway 61.

