Scott City man accused of assault, causing serious physical injury to victim

Adam Venable, 35, was charged with first-degree assault.
Adam Venable, 35, was charged with first-degree assault.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of causing serious physical injury to someone during an assault.

Adam Venable, 35, was charged with first-degree assault.

He is being held at the Scott City Municipal Jail on a $75,000 bond.

According to Scott city police, they responded to a report of an assault on James Street on Monday, June 6.

Venable allegedly assaulted the victims, causing “serious physical injury.”

They said the victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

