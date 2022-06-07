Heartland Votes
Scattered storms possible again tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a few strong storms across the Heartland this afternoon and a few more storms can be expected this evening across the area. The severe weather threat is not that great but a gusty winds and small hail can be expected with the stronger storms. Outside the storms we will see warm and muggy conditions overnight. There could be a few areas where fog develops again. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

For your Wednesday we will see scattered showers and storms possible once again. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

