Scattered storms possible again today, severe weather possible

After the dense fog burns off, we will likely get some sunshine before the storms arrive this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds are possible with the stronger storms, greatest threat for severe weather will be our most southern counties through southeast Missouri into Tennessee. More showers and thunderstorms are likely for Wednesday. Finally by Thursday, drier weather is expected but it will be short lived. Storms are back in the forecast on Friday. Luckily, we dry back out again just in time for the weekend.

