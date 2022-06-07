Heartland Votes
New study highlights food security in the Heartland

The need for food in our area has doubled in the past year.
The need for food in our area has doubled in the past year.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Food banks all over the country played a crucial role in supporting families during the pandemic and beyond, but just how great is the need in the Heartland?

A new survey serves up some surprising numbers.

”We really wanted to get a better understanding of who were serving.”

That’s why Heather Collier says the Southeast Missouri Food Bank took part in a regional survey conducted by the University of Missouri.

They found out more than 70,000 people use their services every month. That’s twice as many as last year.

“A lot of the people we serve are faced with very difficult choices every day,” Collier said.

According to Collier, a third of their clients say they choose between buying food or paying their rent.

“Those are hard choices,” said Collier.

“Since gas has started going up, we’ve noticed a higher number that have come through,” said volunteer Brock Thornsbrough.

Thornsbrough helps out at the Good Neighbor Pantry in Sikeston, operated by the SEMO Food bank.

“We also know senior citizens are saying that their budgets are getting tighter so they’re needing more help,” Thornsbrough said.

He said it’s a challenge to keep food on the shelves.

“Everything goes back out into our communities to feed those people that need the help and, as we all know, it just costs more to live right now and so food prices are definitely going up and it’s a little bit harder to let the money stretch out as far as it use to,” said volunteer Thornsbrough.

Collier called the survey an eyeopener. The results show food banks like this one need to do more to help those in need.

“Some people live paycheck to paycheck and are one car break down or medical bill away from needing food assistance and that’s really what we’re focusing on how we can better help those people,” Collier said.

That regional study also found the majority of food bank clients in southeast Missouri are women with children.

