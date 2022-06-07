New legislation to go into effect after being signed by Gov. Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Gov. Mike Parson has signed several pieces of legislation into law.

New professional licensing legislation has been signed into law.

HB 2149 modifies certain provisions like exempting military employees and contractors who are participating in the Innovative Readiness Training from occupational licensing requirements if they have licensing from another state.

SB 987 allows gambling boats to be located within 1,000 feet of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi Rivers if they have the approval of the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Another of the measures, HB 2365, extends the sunset expiration of the Early Learning Qualiity Assurance Program to the end of 2028.

Meanwhile, HB 1725 clarifies hotel liability for property that is lost when stored in safes and safe deposit boxes.

HB 2416 clarifies that motor vehicle dealers can perform specific transactions remotely.

The bill HB 1600 will clarify that the General Assembly does not need to pass an annual resolution in order to keep legislative staff employed during the interim period.

With the passage of HB 1697, Missouri cottage food producers can exceed $50,000 in their year’s revenue and sell products online if the products are sold to purchasers in the state.

