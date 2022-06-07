Heartland Votes
MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this month about replacing the Chester Bridge.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MoDOT says engineers will discuss the process and what the schedule looks like to replace the 80-year-old span over the Mississippi River.

They will also talk about an upcoming maintenance project.

The open house style meeting will be held Thursday, June 23 at the Perryville Higher Education Center in Perryville from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For those unable to attend in person, information shared during the meeting will be available online here.

According to MoDOT, 7,000 vehicles cross the bridge connecting Perryville, Missouri with Chester, Illinois.

The bridge was last inspected in the fall of 2021.

MoDOT says the Chester Bridge is safe for travel, but considered to be in poor condition.

Crews will continue to monitor the structure.

