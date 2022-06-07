Heartland Votes
Mayfield tornado victims to be welcomed home after three houses completed

Photo shows damage from tornados in December of 2021.
Photo shows damage from tornados in December of 2021.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Three Mayfield families will be brought to their newly rebuilt homes on N 6th Street.

It will happen at 515 N 6th St, Mayfield, KY 42066 on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.

The date will mark six months exactly since devastating tornadoes hit Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2021.

The organization behind the houses is Homes and Hope for Kentucky.

They said in a statement their mission is to “bring new hope to families in the local community.”

Homes and Hope for Kentucky partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provided building materials for the three houses.

