Man accused of trying to steal from city of Caruthersville maintenance shed

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trying to steal from a city maintenance shed.

According to Caruthersville police, they learned on Monday, June 6 that several items of equipment had been tampered with at the shed.

Officers reviewed the surveillance video and said they saw a man had been inside the building trying to steal the equipment.

They identified the 37-year-old man and arrested him.

He was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a 24-hour hold on felony charges of second-degree burglary, stealing $25,000 or more and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

