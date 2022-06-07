Man charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting on I-55 near Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection with a deadly shooting near Chicago.

Joshua Concepcion, 19, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to an expressway shooting on November 18, 2021 around 4:19 a.m. It happened on Interstate 55 northbound before the ramp to I-94 northbound, Chicago.

Troopers say they found a 60-year-old male victim who was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained by gunfire and was later pronounced dead.

ISP followed numerous leads and reviewed automatic license plate reader images to identify the suspect vehicle and alleged shooter, Concepcion.

On June 6, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the first-degree murder charge. On June 7, Concepcion was ordered to be held at the Cook County Jail without bond.

