Heartland Votes
Kentucky’s first all-female honor flight takes off this weekend

For the first time ever, Honor Flight Kentucky will take off for the nation’s capital with only...
For the first time ever, Honor Flight Kentucky will take off for the nation's capital with only women on board.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For years, Honor Flight Kentucky has been flying veterans from Lexington to DC to recognize them for their service. But this weekend, they’re changing things up to recognize women veterans.

For the first time ever, Honor Flight Kentucky will take off for the nation’s capital with only women on board. The weekend trip will be spent celebrating and honoring the more than 130 Kentucky women.

“Actually, all the time I was in the military we were never really recognized as a group, as having done something, so I’m kind of excited!” Navy veteran Mildred Vickery said.

Vickery is just one veteran on the first all-female Honor Flight Kentucky.

“The thing is, this is kind of a really special deal,” Vickery said.

The hope of the flight is to give these women the credit they deserve.

“I hope that they come away from this weekend saying that it was one of the best weekends of their lives and that they feel truly appreciated and that they walk away knowing that their service meant something, and that they left a legacy for future generations of women,” said Ashley Bruggeman, a flight director with Honor Flight Kentucky.

And while Vickery waits for the big day, she reminisces on the time she served. She’s hoping to see a photo of herself on the wall in the Blue Grass Airport, along with photos of her fellow veterans before her flight takes off.

If you would like to help celebrate these women, they’re asking for people to come to the airport Sunday night to give them a big welcome home. That celebration will be at 7:30 p.m. at Blue Grass Airport.

