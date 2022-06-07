John A. Logan Hires Tyler Smithpeters as Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Carterville, Il. (KFVS) -John a. Logan College hired Tyler Smithpeters as the school’s 7th Head Men’s Basketball Coach Monday.

Smithpeters spent the past four years as an assistant at JALC under his older brother and former head coach Kyle Smithpeters.

During his time as an assistant, the program went 102-19 and and won three consecutive Region 24 titles.

A native of Harrisburg, IL. Smithpeters led the Bulldogs to a state title and 33-1 record in 2013. He went on to play four years at Southern Illinois where he was named MVC Sixth Man of the Year and Missouri Valley Conference All-Bench Team Captain.

