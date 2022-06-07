John A. Logan College to host Juneteenth event

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College will host a Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 18.

It will be from noon to 3 p.m. in the Waterfall Courtyard.

Admission is free and it’s open to the public.

According to a release from JALC, event organizer Toyin Fox said the college wants the event to be a day of unity.

“We wanted to have a fun and relaxing event that promotes unity, diversity, inclusion, and freedom,” Fox said. “We encourage everyone to come out for this community day, bring lawn chairs, tents, picnic blankets, and enjoy the music and entertainment.”

Local food vendors will be serving their goods, and the Phonics Southern Illinois’ premier Soul, Motown and Jazz-Funk Band will perform. Activities will include games, art, a dance competition, storytelling and poetry.

