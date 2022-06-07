Jackson Co. making new effort to prosecute sexual assault cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A new effort underway in Jackson County focuses on prosecuting sexual assault cases.

State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said he’s creating a special victims unit to oversee these cases.

He said the low number of sex assault prosecutions before he took office sparked the change.

”We want to be involved with the investigation right away. And we want the community to know that we’ll pay attention. And make sure the victims are getting to talk us and they’re getting their say,” Cervantez said.

He said he plans to beef up his staff in order to take on the additional cases.

