First Alert: Foggy morning; scattered afternoon showers, storms possible

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog could impact your morning commute. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m.

Once the fog burns off, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Today will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

A few scattered showers and storms could develop this afternoon, especially across our southern counties.

Some stronger storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

A good portion of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for severe storms, but parts of the Bootheel and Tennessee are under a level 2.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. A few severe storms possible, with the... Posted by Laura Wibbenmeyer KFVS on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Overnight and we’ll be watching for more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Chances for more scattered showers and storms return for Wednesday.

Once again, a few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday is looking like it will be the driest day of the week, as rain chances lessen.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday.

The weekend is looking dry with temperatures back below average.

