Drivers warned to avoid semi accident fuel leak

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a post that this is due to a semi-trailer accident that is leaking fuel.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPARTA, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers were told to avoid Broadway and Market Streets in Sparta.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a post that this is due to a semi-trailer accident that is leaking fuel.

The Sparta Police Department will not be evacuating any residences or businesses.

Emergency personnel are continuing to address the hazardous material situation.

