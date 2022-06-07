Drivers warned to avoid semi accident fuel leak

SPARTA, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers were told to avoid Broadway and Market Streets in Sparta.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a post that this is due to a semi-trailer accident that is leaking fuel.

The Sparta Police Department will not be evacuating any residences or businesses.

Emergency personnel are continuing to address the hazardous material situation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.