Crews respond to deadly crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line

DUNKLIN-PEMISCOT COUNTY LINE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews rushed to the scene of a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, at least one person was killed in the crash.

As of 11 a.m., the road was open to traffic and troopers had left the scene.

Further details about the crash are not available at this time.

