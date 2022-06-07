Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crews respond to deadly crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, crews responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 412...
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, crews responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line Tuesday morning.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN-PEMISCOT COUNTY LINE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews rushed to the scene of a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, at least one person was killed in the crash.

As of 11 a.m., the road was open to traffic and troopers had left the scene.

Further details about the crash are not available at this time.

Stay with Heartland News for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, the truck pictured was hit by the car that ran...
Charleston deadly shooting that led to Sikeston crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
Police are investigating a shooting in Charleston, Mo. on Sunday night, June 5.
Shooting in Charleston, Mo. under investigation
Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
I-55 southbound near the Benton exit was blocked by a semi rollover crash early Tuesday morning.
I-55 southbound reopened after early morning semi rollover crash in Scott County

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting to discuss...
MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge
I-55 southbound near the Benton exit was blocked by a semi rollover crash early Tuesday morning.
I-55 southbound reopened after early morning semi rollover crash in Scott County
I-55 southbound near Benton exit reopened after semi rollover crash
I-55 southbound near Benton exit reopened after semi rollover crash
MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge
MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge