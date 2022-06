CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation relocated fish from the pond at Capaha Park on Tuesday, June 7.

The move comes ahead of plans to dredge the pond next week as the city continues a project to make improvements at Capaha Park.

Officials tell us they expect to rehome thousands of fish on Tuesday.

