Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Biden to sign bills on health care for veterans

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is expected to join the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, the truck pictured was hit by the car that ran...
Charleston deadly shooting that led to Sikeston crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
Police are investigating a shooting in Charleston, Mo. on Sunday night, June 5.
Shooting in Charleston, Mo. under investigation
Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
I-55 southbound near the Benton exit was blocked by a semi rollover crash early Tuesday morning.
I-55 southbound reopened after early morning semi rollover crash in Scott County

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs bills for veterans care
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA...
Tiger Woods says his leg not ready and he won’t play US Open
Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: ‘What are you doing?’
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb....
US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms