4-day work week trial starts in UK

Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic.
Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic.
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - The four-day work week is getting a trial run in the U.K. starting this week.

The pilot will last for six months and involves 3,300 workers across 70 companies, ranging from financial services to restaurants.

It’s the largest trial of its kind.

Workers won’t get a pay cut, but they will only work 80% of their full week in exchange for 100% productivity.

The program is run by a nonprofit called 4-Day Week Global in partnership with researchers from Cambridge, Oxford and Boston College.

Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic. Companies said this is a way to improve the mental health and well-being of workers.

Similar four-day work week trials in the U.S. and Canada will start in October.

