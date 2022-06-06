St. Patrick's Cathedral organist to perform at SIUC.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An associate director of music and organist with St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City will perform in southern Illinois Monday evening.

Michael Hey will perform at 7 p.m. at Shryock Auditorium on the Southern Illinois University campus.

According to a release from the Southern Illinois Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, the free recital is the opening event of the SIU Spring Music Festival.

They said Hey is an organist and pianist, soloist and collaborator. He graduated in 2014 from the Juilliard School.

He has performed around the world and coast to coast in the United States.

