Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Shooting in Charleston, Mo. under investigation

Police are investigating a shooting in Charleston, Mo. on Sunday night, June 5.
Police are investigating a shooting in Charleston, Mo. on Sunday night, June 5.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night, June 5.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Ada Street.

They learned a male victim was being transported to the hospital in a private vehicle when the vehicle was involved in a crash in Sikeston.

Hearnes said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, an autopsy is set for Tuesday, June 7 in Farmington.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston DPS.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Lawrence Edwards, 27 of Hopkinsville, is wanted by police in western Kentucky on warrants for...
Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Governor JB Pritzker was joined legislators, students and teachers at the Morton Arboretum to...
Dolostone designated as official rock of the State of Illinois
Dental care will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free dental care available June 11 for military veterans
Jerry Ford discusses his book on Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee.
Jerry Ford discusses book on Missouri’s D-Day hero Gen. McKee