Shooting in Charleston, Mo. under investigation

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night, June 5.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Ada Street.

They learned a male victim was being transported to the hospital in a private vehicle when the vehicle was involved in a crash in Sikeston.

Hearnes said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, an autopsy is set for Tuesday, June 7 in Farmington.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston DPS.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.