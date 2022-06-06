Heartland Votes
Scattered storms possible the next few days

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A thunderstorm complex moved through the area today bringing a good bit of rain to much of the area. For this evening a few isolated to scattered storms will remain possible. Temperatures will remain steady for much of the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy warm and muggy. We will see a few scattered showers and storms develop, especially across our southern counties. A few of the storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on your Wednesday. Once again a few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

