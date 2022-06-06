Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pritzker: COVID-19 pandemic timeline in Illinois unpredictable, similar to massive flood

By Mike Miletich
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - While 50 counties across Illinois are now recognized for being at medium or high-level risk for COVID-19, the Pritzker administration is not considering new mitigations. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that the state is in a much better place to be able to respond to the pandemic today.

Pritzker told reporters in Chicago that he is not thinking about reinstating a mask mandate or other mitigations right now. The governor said he is still closely monitoring the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19. During the height of the Omicron wave, Pritzker said about 7,400 people were hospitalized. Now, fewer than 1,200 people are.

He said the major difference is the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral treatment. Pritzker believes everyone should be vaccinated and boosted in order to stay healthy.

“I’m somebody who is of an age over 50, so I’ve had a second booster,” Pritzker said. “And I encourage anybody over 50 to get that booster.”

84.7% of Illinoisans 12 and older have received at least one shot. 76.7% of those people are fully vaccinated.

The governor is easing back on COVID-19 executive orders as needed. However, Pritzker said there is still a statewide COVID-19 emergency and the most recent disaster declaration runs through June 25.

Pritzker says this pandemic resembles a massive flood for Illinois because much like a flood, it has no set time duration. The Democrat noted he has used executive orders and disaster declarations to keep people alive.

“We’re going to continue to provide support. We’re still in COVID-19,” Pritzker said. “We still have a pandemic. There is still a federal disaster that has been declared. So we’re going to keep providing the services that people need.”

The 7-day average case rate is now 255 per 100,000 people. Just under 1,200 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 complications with 116 patients needing intensive care and 36 on ventilators. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,131 new confirmed and probable cases on Monday. IDPH reported no deaths related to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, the truck pictured was hit by the car that ran...
Charleston deadly shooting that led to Sikeston crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
Police are investigating a shooting in Charleston, Mo. on Sunday night, June 5.
Shooting in Charleston, Mo. under investigation
Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
All of the Heartland is under a threat for a severe storm, but the southeastern half of the...
First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms today

Latest News

All hands-on deck from dozens of volunteers from 22 states to build this home for an army...
Dozens of volunteers build home for Heartland Army veteran in just 18 days
Photo shows damage from tornados in December of 2021.
Mayfield tornado victims to be welcomed home after three houses completed
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a post that this is due to a semi-trailer accident...
Drivers warned to avoid semi accident fuel leak
After a presentation by the Airport Board that recommended a new carrier, Contour, and a new...
Cape City Council puts airport board recommendation in holding pattern
Gov. Pritzker provides latest Illinois COVID-19 update
Gov. Pritzker provides latest Illinois COVID-19 update