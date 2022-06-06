Heartland Votes
Pride event brings hundreds to Cape Girardeau

People sit and enjoy a show at the Pride in the Park SEMO event held in Cape Girardeau on Sunday.
People sit and enjoy a show at the Pride in the Park SEMO event held in Cape Girardeau on Sunday.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to a pride event in Cape Girardeau on Sunday at Capaha Park.

The event is called Pride in the Park SEMO brought together by Independence Place.

The event focused on highlighting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with dozens of vendors on hand. There was food, fun and several shows for the community.

We talked to folks there who said they wanted to come out and enjoy the event.

“It puts a positive message out there and it also shows that love is love basically and that is what we need a lot more of around here I feel like,” Danyelle Thurman said. “Pride is definitely something to be proud about.”

Folks we talked with support LGBTQ+ and say that it’s nice to see all the hundreds of people come out to the event.

“We need to all be united,” Nicolette Husk said. “There are no differences in this world anymore and we all need to just come together and share love and peace.”

“It’s good to support the LGBTQ community,” Ty Nolen said. “They’ve suffered through a lot of discrimination and me as a black man, I know what that’s like. I just want to come here and support.”

Organizers say the money raised from this event will go towards future pride events throughout the year and towards next year’s pride event as well.

