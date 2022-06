(KFVS) - We’re looking for Heartland Stars!

To nominate somebody, send us a photo and tell us what makes that someone so special.

Leaders, mentors and anyone else you look up to in your community.

It could be a teacher.

A coach.

A city official.

It could be anybody.

We’ll feature one Heartland Star every Friday, starting on June 17.

