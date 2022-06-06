Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mock DWI

The mock DWI will be happening on June 10 at 10:45 a.m. at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center...
The mock DWI will be happening on June 10 at 10:45 a.m. at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center as part of a youth traffic safety leadership training.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local students will be brought together as part of a conference to simulate a DWI crash.

The mock DWI will be happening on June 10 at 10:45 a.m. at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center as part of a youth traffic safety leadership training.

According to a news release from the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, the conference is held by TRACTION, “teens taking action to prevent traffic crashes.”

The project is also made possible by the:

  • Cape Girardeau City Police Department
  • Cape Girardeau City Fire Department
  • Junior Sinn Auto Parts, LLC
  • Cape Girardeau County Private Ambulance
  • Cape Girardeau County Coroner

Participating high schools include:

  • Leopold High School
  • Lesterville High School
  • Oran High School
  • Twin Rivers High School
  • New Madrid High School
  • Jackson High School

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Lawrence Edwards, 27 of Hopkinsville, is wanted by police in western Kentucky on warrants for...
Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker

Latest News

Two people shot in Charleston, Mo. were involved in a crash in Sikeston.
2 shot in Charleston, Mo. involved in crash in Sikeston
According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, the truck pictured was hit by the car that ran...
2 shot in Charleston involved in crash in Sikeston
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Governor JB Pritzker was joined legislators, students and teachers at the Morton Arboretum to...
Dolostone designated as official rock of the State of Illinois