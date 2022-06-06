Mock DWI
Published: Jun. 6, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local students will be brought together as part of a conference to simulate a DWI crash.
The mock DWI will be happening on June 10 at 10:45 a.m. at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center as part of a youth traffic safety leadership training.
According to a news release from the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, the conference is held by TRACTION, “teens taking action to prevent traffic crashes.”
The project is also made possible by the:
- Cape Girardeau City Police Department
- Cape Girardeau City Fire Department
- Junior Sinn Auto Parts, LLC
- Cape Girardeau County Private Ambulance
- Cape Girardeau County Coroner
Participating high schools include:
- Leopold High School
- Lesterville High School
- Oran High School
- Twin Rivers High School
- New Madrid High School
- Jackson High School
