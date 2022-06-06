CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local students will be brought together as part of a conference to simulate a DWI crash.

The mock DWI will be happening on June 10 at 10:45 a.m. at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center as part of a youth traffic safety leadership training.

According to a news release from the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, the conference is held by TRACTION, “teens taking action to prevent traffic crashes.”

The project is also made possible by the:

Cape Girardeau City Police Department

Cape Girardeau City Fire Department

Junior Sinn Auto Parts, LLC

Cape Girardeau County Private Ambulance

Cape Girardeau County Coroner

Participating high schools include:

Leopold High School

Lesterville High School

Oran High School

Twin Rivers High School

New Madrid High School

Jackson High School

