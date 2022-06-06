Heartland Votes
Mayfield man arrested after allegedly breaking into damaged house

The Mayfield Police Department said they located 38-year-old Joshua Davis at North 5th Street.
The Mayfield Police Department said they located 38-year-old Joshua Davis at North 5th Street.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into and began living in a damaged residence.

The department had received complaints someone had broke into the house and stayed there.

Davis was hiding in a shower at the time, and he was charged with Burglary 1st Degree.

Firearms and projectile related weapons were found positioned in the home.

He was first taken to the Graves County RC Center and later moved to the Ballard County Jail.

