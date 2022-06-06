Heartland Votes
Advertisement

LeBron James trading card expected to break record at auction

Goldin is auctioning off this LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one...
Goldin is auctioning off this LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one ever made.(Goldin via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - LeBron James is expected to break another record. But this time it’s not on the court, it’s at auction.

Goldin is auctioning off a LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one ever made.

It’s expected to break a record for the most expensive sports card ever sold with an estimated sale price of $6.6 million.

The card features game-used patches from each of the NBA teams that James has played for: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

The auction would not be the first time one of his cards sells for millions of dollars. A card from his rookie season with the Cavaliers fetched $1.8 million a couple years ago, and a similar card sold last year for $5.2 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, the truck pictured was hit by the car that ran...
2 shot in Charleston involved in crash in Sikeston
Lawrence Edwards, 27 of Hopkinsville, is wanted by police in western Kentucky on warrants for...
Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges

Latest News

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson survives no-confidence vote
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching