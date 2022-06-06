Jerry Ford discusses book on Missouri’s D-Day hero Gen. McKee

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday marks 78 years since Allied forces landed in France for their D-Day assault during World War II.

We talked to author Jerry Ford about Cape Girardeau’s own D-Day hero, General Seth Jefferson McKee.

Ford and Dr. Frank Nickell wrote the book.

General McKee spent most of his childhood in Cape Girardeau. He graduated from Cape Central and spent three years at Southeast Missouri State University.

As a lieutenant, he led a group of 40 aircraft to support landing troops on D-Day. He called the day chaotic and said he could’ve walked from ship to ship to ship from France to England and never get his feet wet.

McKee later became a four-star general.

Up to the time of his death in 2016, McKee was the longest-living, highest-ranked survivor of D-Day.

