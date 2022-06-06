Heartland Votes
Advertisement

High herbicide prices push farmers to make tough choices

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Price increases make farmers nervous.

Traves Merrick, a cattle farmer in Miller, said these are challenging times.

”I take a lot of pride in it,” said Merrick. “It is absolutely scary. I was preparing myself for this moment. I don’t think we ever really are prepared for something like this.”

Hardships and adapting are what farmers are known for, but Merrick, you have to look bright.

“You’ve just got to look at the positives and hope that we’re doing things right,” said Merrick.

But Merrick said none of this compares to his grandfather’s recent loss, whom he learned so much from.

“He’s built this thing from the ground up, and here I am kind of responsible for keeping it going with possibly the toughest times I have faced by far,” said Merrick.

Merrick’s livelihood comes from 1000 acres of land and around 400 head of cattle.

Merrick said this was the toughest year he has faced, and prices keep going up.

“Right now, the fuel cost and the price of the herbicides have kind of kept us from doing a whole lot,” said Merrick.

Merrick said invasive weeds hurt pastures and farming overall.

“Invasive weeds do soak up a lot of nutrients,” said Merrick. “Prices have kept us from spraying as many pastures.”

Merrick said the herbicide kills the invasive plants, and he hasn’t sprayed nearly as much as he’d like because of prices and the weather. He noted fewer weeds give his cattle better grazing and chances for quality crops.

But Miller has the farming pedigree, and he said you just have to block out the bad circumstances.

“I’m just going to do what we’ve done for years and hope we can find our way through this and come out stronger on the other end,” said Merrick.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Lawrence Edwards, 27 of Hopkinsville, is wanted by police in western Kentucky on warrants for...
Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges
Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62

Latest News

Officers said they found two people with “non-life threatening” gunshot wounds.
Carbondale police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured
Two people were injured in a shooting in Carbondale early Sunday morning.
2 injured in Carbondale shooting
An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled for a 2-year-old on Monday morning, June 6.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 2-year-old from St. Louis found safe
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan on Sunday, June 5.
Florida man drowns on Current River
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland