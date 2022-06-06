Heartland Votes
Free dental care available June 11 for military veterans

Dental care will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Military veterans will be able to get free dental care at several Heartland locations on Saturday, June 11.

It’s all part of Aspen Dental’s Day of Service.

According to a release from Aspen Dental, locations include:

  • 5183 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, Ky.
  • 2702 W. Deyoung St., Marion, Ill.
  • 3070 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
  • 3101 Oak Grove Rd. STE 6, Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to find a location and schedule an appointment.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

