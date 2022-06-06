Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Florida man drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan on Sunday, June 5.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp 4 miles north of Doniphan around 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

The report states he began to panic, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

McComb was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Lawrence Edwards, 27 of Hopkinsville, is wanted by police in western Kentucky on warrants for...
Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges
Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62

Latest News

Officers said they found two people with “non-life threatening” gunshot wounds.
Carbondale police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured
Two people were injured in a shooting in Carbondale early Sunday morning.
2 injured in Carbondale shooting
An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled for a 2-year-old on Monday morning, June 6.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 2-year-old from St. Louis found safe
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan on Sunday, June 5.
Florida man drowns on Current River
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland