First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms today

(KFVS) - A few showers expected through the morning hours, but our threat of thunderstorms will increase through the second half of the day.

All of the Heartland is under a threat for a severe storm, but the southeastern half of the Heartland is under a bigger threat for severe weather.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but isolated hail is possible too. The threat for a tornado is low, but not zero.

On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday too.

Thursday will be the pick day of the work week, with very low rain chances.

More storms expected on Friday, then drier and cooler weather expected for your weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.