Fallen soldier honored with sign dedication

Dedicated sign and ceremony honoring fallen soldier
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Community members came out in Anna today to honor a soldier who died 17 years ago.

Scores of people gathered together in Anna City Park where they held a ceremony and sign dedication for Sgt. Brian Romines. Romines joined the U. S. Army National Guard in 2002. Years later, he was deployed to Iraq where he died on June 6, 2005.

The dedicated sign will be posted along Highway 146 on the stretch of road between Anna and Vienna for all to see.

We talked with Romines’ Mother Melinda Clary who says she is appreciative of the outpouring of support.

“I appreciate their kindness. It helps us to heal,” Brian Romines’ mother Melinda Clary said. “I think to know that people truly care and want to show whatever they can that they appreciate his sacrifice.”

District 118 State Representative Patrick Windhorst said this was a great way to honor and pay tribute to a solider who fought and died for our country.

“It’s important for us to recognize and honor sacrifices made by our brave service men and women,” Windhorst said. “We owe our freedoms to the sacrifices made by our military and their family and we need to show our appreciation when we can and this is a very appropriate way to honor the sacrifice of Sergeant Romines.”

Windhorst and Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, with the 59th District, partnered together in advancing House Joint Resolution 42 through the House and Senate. The General Assembly paid tribute to Romines and passed the bill which memorializes the passing of the fallen U. S. soldier and renamed Highway 146.

“To be able to partner with Representative Windhorst and to be able to pass this through the House and through the Senate unanimously and the moment of silence that was given on behalf of Sergeant Romines memory at 3:00 in the morning when we adjourned session was very special,” Fowler said.

This highway has many travelers each day that will be able to see the signs and honor Romines as they drive by.

“When he was killed, one of the things that bothered me was I thought, everybody is going home after the funeral and it’s just going to be forgotten. But that hasn’t been the case. It has just given us some closure, helped us to heal,” Clary said.

Sgt. Brian Romines was 20 years of age. He is a graduate of Anna Jr. High School and Vienna High School.

“He died at a very young age,” Windhorst said. “In those short 20 years, he made a tremendous impact on his community, on his fellow service men and women. You can see the love they have for him and the love he had for them.”

The stretch of Highway 146 will now be known as Sergeant Brian Romines Memorial Highway.

