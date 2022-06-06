Heartland Votes
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 2-year-old from St. Louis

The St. Louis Co. Police Dept. issued an endangered person advisory for 2-year-old De'Ryah...
The St. Louis Co. Police Dept. issued an endangered person advisory for 2-year-old De'Ryah Blakely (left) who is believed to have been taken by Sabrina Lett (right).(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a missing 2-year-old on Sunday, June 5.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sabrina Lett a.k.a. Sabrina Litiskas, 38, took 2-year-old De’Ryah Blakely from a home in the 9800 block of Vickie Place around 5 p.m. while her mother slept. The suspect also stole a vehicle from the home.

Lett is described as 132 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a purple jacket, black leggings and pink and white Jordan tennis shoes. She has a “Dariesha” tattoo on her right shoulder, a “Mikailah” tattoo on her left upper arm and a “Martell” tattoo on her neck.

De’Ryah Blakely is described as 3-feet, 2-inches tall and 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, a buzzed haircut and wearing a pink bandana, white shirt and black leggings.

The stolen vehicle was described as a gray 2005 Ford Taurus with Illinois temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

