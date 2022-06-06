Heartland Votes
Dozens of volunteers build home for local army veteran in just 18 days

All hands-on deck from dozens of volunteers from 22 states to build this home for an army...
All hands-on deck from dozens of volunteers from 22 states to build this home for an army veteran and his family in only 18 days.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A soldier’s journey home and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation are working together to build a mortgage free accessible home for a local veteran and his family.

The army veteran’s house was destroyed by a tornado last year.

Now, volunteers are working around the clock to complete the home.

“This is one of the best things we do all year all of us enjoy coming together. It gives us all a good feel to give back to the soldiers who provided us with freedom every day,” said Centrone.

Salvador Centrone with the organization a Soldier’s Journey Home says the home will be completely built by June 18th.

“There was a little bit of doubt that we could accomplish our task, but this is not our first time. We have been doing this for seven years now,” Centrone said.

Tim Andersean, this year’s recipient of the Soldier’s Journey Home house, says this is all a dream.

“I’m overexcited right now because the house being built tunnels tower and a soldier’s journey home because I’ve never had a brand-new home. The house that was here before was 1950. This one’s a brand new one I’m not customed to that,” said Andersean.

Andersean tells me this new home will provide a new start for his family after losing their home last year due to the tornado.

“The kids are excited right now, excited in a way and then nervous too. They’ve never had a bedroom this big,” Andersean said.

Cetrone says he is grateful to be a part of this project and can’t wait for Andersean and his family to see the completion of the house.

“I live in Southeast Louisiana, so we have devastation quite often with hurricanes and such so this particular one it means a lot to me personally to help somebody rebuild after such a violent storm,” said Centrone.

The keys to the home will be handed off to the army veteran on Saturday June 18.

