Dolostone designated as official rock of the State of Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker designated an official rock of the State of Illinois.

He joined legislators, students and teachers at the Morton Arboretum to designate Dolostone as the state rock.

According to a release from the governor’s office, House Bill 4261 began as an initiative led by a group of elementary school students from Pleasantdale Middle School in Burr Ridge and Maplebrook Elementary School in Naperville.

After the students discovered that Illinois did not have a state rock, they created a ballot and had students across the state vote for a winner.

The chosen rock was Dolostone, a form of limestone.

According to the release, Dolostone forms the majority of Illinois’ bedrock. Its name comes from its original discovery in the Dolomite Alps.

“Seeing young people use their voices and the democratic process to make change in our state is truly inspiring,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “These young leaders have a bright future of organizing and civic engagement that I am excited to watch. They could not have picked a better rock to represent the strength and stability of Illinois.”

Illinois recognizes several other official symbols of the state, including: state bird, the Northern Red Cardinal; state flower, the violet; state tree, the white oak; and state fish, the bluegill.

