2 shot in Charleston involved in crash in Sikeston

Two people shot in Charleston, Mo. were involved in a crash in Sikeston.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash in Sikeston on Sunday night involved two people shot in Charleston, Missouri.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, officers responded to Main and Malone around 9:06 p.m. and found a car lying on its passenger side and a truck, both heavily damaged from a crash.

Sikeston Fire Division personnel arrived on scene to remove two people from the car.

McMillen said the driver of the car was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital. The passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County coroner.

He said the driver of the car had one gunshot wound and the passenger had multiple gunshot wounds from a shooting in Charleston.

According to Sikeston DPS, the occupants in the truck had minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.

Chief McMillen said officers determined the car was going north on Main Street and failed to stop at the red light at the intersection. The truck was trying to turn east onto Malone from Main when it was hit by the car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control sent investigators to Charleston and the crash in Sikeston to investigate.

McMillen also said the Major Case Squad was activated.

The road was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

The death investigation will be handled by the Mississippi County coroner, per Missouri law.

