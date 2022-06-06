Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Catalytic converter thefts from buses delays school start times in Connecticut

Catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Wolcott
By Mike Agogliati, Marcy Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – School was delayed for some students in Connecticut Monday after catalytic converters were stolen from eight smaller school buses, WFSB reports.

According to police, the thefts were discovered early Monday morning.

“Today eight small buses in Wolcott catalytic converters were cut off, and now the people that did ride those buses, whatever routes they covered, are delayed for three hours,” Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said.

Stephens explained it can take just minutes to steal a catalytic converter, but cost thousands of dollars and is a huge headache for those left without the essential parts.

“It’s terrible because at the end of the day it affects the kids, and their ability to get to school, and they’ve already had a hard enough time over the last couple of years getting to school so I feel bad for them,” said bus lot general manager Stephen Gardner, adding the criminals hurt some of the most innocent members of society.

The buses had to be towed and fixed, causing a domino effect for everyone involved.

“It disrupts their day, it disrupts their parents’ day, it disrupts our company functions, we’re trying to run our vehicles and maintain our fleet and now we have to replace eight catalytic converters and it’s a lot of money and a big inconvenience,” Gardner said.

Stephens said he’s confident those who committed the crime will be caught.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
Courtney Burgess (left) and Victor Burgess (right) were both arrested after multiple Ky....
Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Lawrence Edwards, 27 of Hopkinsville, is wanted by police in western Kentucky on warrants for...
Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker

Latest News

Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the...
Tropical Storm Alex lashes Bermuda area with wind, rain
The mock DWI will be happening on June 10 at 10:45 a.m. at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center...
Mock DWI
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
3 ESCAPEES: Barry County sheriff asks for U.S. Marshals assistance
Panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin said the previous administration played a central role in the...
Raskin: Jan. 6 Capitol attack was planned
First lady Jill Biden greets Mrs. Reagan's niece Anne Peterson, left, in front of a newly...
Jill Biden helps unveil postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan