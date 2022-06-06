Heartland Votes
2 teens in custody after escaping north St. Louis youth center

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two out of the three juveniles who escaped from a state-run youth center in north St. Louis are back in custody on Tuesday.

Police said it happened Sunday morning at Hogan Street Regional Youth Center, which is a rehab center for juveniles. A number of teens have escaped from this center over the past year including four boys in January.

“We are hoping that the investments and resources will be put into making that place safer,” Public Safety Director Dan Isom said during a Monday briefing. “Not only for the young people who are being held there but the workers and then certainly for the general public.”

According to police, a 51-year-old employee at the facility was reportedly lured inside a second-floor restroom by the 17-year-old suspects. The teenagers then restrained and physically assaulted the employee. The suspects took the victim’s keys from his pants pockets and then locked the man inside the restroom, broke a window and escaped.

Two days later, detectives have located and taken two 17-year-olds back into custody. The employee sought medical attention on his own accord, police said.

