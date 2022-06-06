3 ESCAPEES: Barry County sheriff asks for U.S. Marshals assistance

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office turned over the search for the escapees to the U.S. Marshals.

Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins escaped on June 3. Sheriff Danny Boyd says the three should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them.

Sheriff Boyd says he believes the three men are no longer in the area. Investigators received tips over the weekend. Sheriff Boyd says he will share any new leads with the marshals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.