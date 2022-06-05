Pursuit involving multiple Ky. agencies results in father and daughter being arrested

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A father and daughter from Kentucky have been arrested after multiple agencies were led on a pursuit on Saturday.

According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Hickman County officers were involved in a pursuit of Victor Burgess, 46, of Fancy Farm, Ky.

The sheriff’s office says Burgess had active warrants for Fleeing and Evading from a previous pursuit.

The pursuit led officers onto State Highway 307 where Burgess wrecked his motorcycle north of County Road 1141. He then fled on foot into a “wooded area.”

A search was conducted in the area involving Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Will Gilbert with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, a drone was used by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office to locate Burgess.

While searching, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle operated by Victor Burgess’ daughter, 24-year-old Courtney Burgess.

Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana, methamphetamine, and a marijuana pipe.

Sheriff Gilbert says Courtney Burgess was previously sentenced to 3 years probation on May 19 for charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was charged yesterday by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense. She was transported to the McCracken County Jail where she was later released with no bond.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office said Victor Burgess was eventually located back at his residence in Hickman County after several hours of searching.

He was arrested by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office without further incident and charged with Fleeing and Evading and Wanton Endangerment. He was then transported to the Ballard County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.