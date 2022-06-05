Heartland Votes
Murray Police Department searching for hit-and-run suspect, vehicle

If you witnessed the incident or have any additional information, you are asked to contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is asking for information on a hit-and-run they say took place Saturday evening, June 4, around 9 p.m.

According to Sgt. Kendra Clere, officers responded to the intersection of South 16th Street and Johnson Boulevard for a report of a man being hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The man was transported to Murray Calloway County Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

If you witnessed the incident or have any additional information, you are asked to contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

Murray PD is also asking for any information regarding the possible vehicle involved.

The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.

