Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Carlisle County
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have a search warrant on a man with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police and the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.
The search warrant was executed on the 300 block of County Road 1320 where 34-year-old Daniel Martin was taken into custody.
officers discovered methamphetamine, scales, money, guns and drug paraphernalia at the house.
On Sunday, Martin was charged with:
- Enhanced Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Martin has formerly been sentenced to 10 years in January of 2019 for a Methamphetamine Tracking Charge in Fulton County that involved firearms.
