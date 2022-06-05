Heartland Votes
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Carlisle County

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have a search warrant on a man with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police and the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

The search warrant was executed on the 300 block of County Road 1320 where 34-year-old Daniel Martin was taken into custody.

officers discovered methamphetamine, scales, money, guns and drug paraphernalia at the house.

On Sunday, Martin was charged with:

  • Enhanced Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Martin has formerly been sentenced to 10 years in January of 2019 for a Methamphetamine Tracking Charge in Fulton County that involved firearms.

