First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Showers, storm chances return for the work week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
An unsettled and active pattern is setting up for the upcoming work week,  but as is often the case the devil is in the details.  After several pleasant days, the period Monday through Friday will feature occasional shower and storm chances as a weak front stalls over the region and the jet stream remains active.  Tonight should remain dry, though not as cool as moisture and clouds increase.  On Monday humidity levels will increase,  with a good chance of a shower or thunderstorm developing especially during the afternoon and evening hours.  SPC has us in a level 1/marginal severe risk area.

Models are in significant disagreement as to the actual timing and coverage of showers and storms.  Complicating factors will be the position of a front and the timing of storm complexes spinning east through the region.  The bottom line is that we’ll likely have occasional rounds of rain/storms in between periods of partly cloudy quiet weather.  One day that does look dry is Thursday, followed by one more surge of showers late Friday or Friday night with a cold front.  Right now next weekend is looking pretty nice once again.

