First Alert: Last dry day before unsettled pattern

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 6/5
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We’ll have one last dry day before the pattern turns more humid and unsettled for the upcoming work week.

Despite a few more clouds today, it still looks to be a mostly sunny Sunday, with official highs in the mid 80s.

Brian Alworth says dew points creep up toward 60 but the relative humidity will remain moderate.

This evening and tonight will be partly cloudy and less cool with overnight lows in the 60s.

The upcoming work week continues to look more active as a west to east jet stream brings occasional disturbances and rain chances.

Models are looking very inconsistent with rain coverage and timing, some advertising widespread thunderstorms and others showing very little precipitation.

The bottom looks to be a period of warm and more humid weather with an occasional round of showers and storms pretty much each day, but not all day.

Models become even more varied toward the end of the week, but right now it looks like we could have one more shot of showers on Friday before we dry out and start to warm up next weekend.

