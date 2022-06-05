Heartland Votes
Community prays for church members after injured in wreck

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland church is coming together to help their members after a wreck that left multiple people injured and hospitalized.

A group of seven people from the Fruitland Community Church were en route to Louisiana for a mission trip when they unfortunately were involved in a wreck over the weekend.

The church congregation are now coming together to offer support and pray for quick healing to the injured members.

“We’re called to rejoice at those to rejoice and mourn with those who mourn and so we have some members hurting now,” Fruitland Community Church Associate Pastor David Black said. “So, our church is doing what the body of Christ should do, they’re coming along side, supporting, praying and helping however they can.”

There were services today at the church where many community members came together to pray for those affected.

“We had prayer for the individuals involved in both services,” Black said. “And there has been just an outpouring of support and love. And the church really has been what the body of Christ should be during a time like this. So many people have offered to help and however they can in the days and weeks to come.”

If anyone wants to help those that are injured, Black said they are asked to pray for a quick recovery.

“The number one thing they can do is pray,” Black said. “God hears the prayers of his people and so we have some folks who need to heal up some and prayers would sure be appreciated.”

